LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family-fun event for all children is happening this weekend.
Kosair Kares is sponsoring a Special Abilities Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kosair Shrine Center, 4120 Bardstown Road.
Children of all abilities and their families can enjoy a free day of activities and fun and can get information on assistance programs to benefit all children.
Many service providers will be on hand to discuss different opportunities specific to your family.
