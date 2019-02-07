LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kosair Shrine Circus returns to Broadbent Arena for the 94th time, February 7th through the 10th.
The Kosair Shrine Circus is performed by George Carden Circus International.
George is the fifth generation in show business and has been in the circus business all of his life.
The circus travels over 40,000 miles each year in the United States and Canada.
The season lasts 42 weeks, during which part of the time the circus has two units on the road.
Both of his sons work elephants in the circus.
They present a three-ring production for all ages.
Expect high wire acts, tigers, balancing acts, trick shooting and more.
PERFORMANCES:
Thursday, February 7th at 10:30 am and 7:00 pm
Friday, February 8th at 10:30 am and 7:00 pm
Saturday, February 9th at 10:00 am, 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Sunday, February 10th at 1:30 pm and 5:30 pm
Children's Elephant and Pony Rides - One Hour Prior to Every Performance
Reserved Seating Ticket Prices:
$20.00, $25.00 or $30.00 depending on seat locations.
