Krispy Kreme Reese's donuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two iconic sweets are now being combined into a special treat.

Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Reese's to make a chocolate and peanut butter lovers' dream.

The doughnut chain has released two new flavors: Peanut Butter Lovers and Chocolate Lovers.

Krispy Kreme announced the new treats in a post on the company's official Twitter account:

In its post about the new doughnuts, the company writes, "MORE doughnuts, MORE chocolate & MORE peanut butter! You want some more?!@Reeses Lovers #OriginalFilled doughnuts are available now! #KrispyKreme#Reeses."

The new creations look like Original Glazed doughnuts, but have either a peanut butter or chocolate and peanut butter filling.

Each doughnut contains 27 grams of sugar and more than 300 calories.

