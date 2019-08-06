LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two iconic sweets are now being combined into a special treat.
Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Reese's to make a chocolate and peanut butter lovers' dream.
The doughnut chain has released two new flavors: Peanut Butter Lovers and Chocolate Lovers.
Krispy Kreme announced the new treats in a post on the company's official Twitter account:
MORE doughnuts, MORE chocolate & MORE peanut butter! 😍 You want some more?! @Reeses Lovers #OriginalFilled doughnuts are available now! 🍩🍩 #KrispyKreme #Reeses pic.twitter.com/QdXhBUWJFW— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 5, 2019
In its post about the new doughnuts, the company writes, "MORE doughnuts, MORE chocolate & MORE peanut butter! You want some more?!@Reeses Lovers #OriginalFilled doughnuts are available now! #KrispyKreme#Reeses."
Each doughnut contains 27 grams of sugar and more than 300 calories.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.