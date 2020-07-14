(FOX NEWS) -- It’s Krispy Kreme’s birthday, and it can give away free doughnuts if it wants to.
As Fox News reports, the beloved doughnut chain is turning 83 this Friday and wants to share the love – by awarding customers with the ultimate sugar high: a BOGO dozen box of doughnuts.
On July 17, fans can satisfy their sweet craving by heading to a nearby outpost of the octogenarian doughnuterie and ordering a dozen of your favorite kind of doughnuts. In return, you’ll get your own box as well as a free dozen Original Glazed. Sharing not required.
It's our #birthday!! To celebrate, this #Friday, enjoy a FREE #OriginalGlazed dozen when you purchase any dozen!! 🍩🥳 #KrispyKremeGet the hottest deal of the year, 7/17 only! Participating US & CAN shops. Click here for more details https://t.co/QDvr25vfGr pic.twitter.com/bIYujuJJf3— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 13, 2020
Like all birthdays, the promotion will only run for one day. Meaning, you might want to schedule your pick-up early.
The BOGO offer is available via drive-thru or pick-up.
