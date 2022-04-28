LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the ultimate Kentucky Derby Festival entertainment experience.
The official opening at Waterfront Park was Thursday, April 28th.
Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront returns for its sixteenth year in 2022.
The party starts on the Great Lawn and runs through Derby Eve.
The week long attraction features the Waterfront Jam Concert Series with national talent, family fun, food, kids’ inflatable playground, midway rides, and more.
Happy Hour Weekdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 Beers.
Admission is free with a 2022 Pegasus Pin.
The 900,000-square-foot venue hosts several Festival events including the Great Balloon Glow, Chow Wagon, Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes, HappyTail Hour, Ken-Ducky Derby, Neigh-Maste on the Waterfront and more.
Fest-a-Ville also offers a wide variety of activities for children, featuring midway-area and attractions at Pegasus Play-Ville including merry-go-round, ships ahoy, a giant slide and much more.
Helicopter rides return this year for $40.
NEW THIS YEAR:
Flavors of Fest-a-Ville: Sample foodie favorites at the Chow Wagon weekdays only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Samples range from $2 to $4.
The Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) offering a COVID-19 vaccination for swag.
Heroes of Education Day: All education employees (with a valid ID) receive free admission on Thursday, May 5th.
Kroger's Fest-a-Ville
April 28 – May 6, 2022 (CLOSED May 2)
Daily: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday- Noon to 10 p.m.
(Food, drinks and pets are NOT permitted)
