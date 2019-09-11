LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 44th Annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival on September 12th through the 15th celebrates small town life.
See how farmers lived one hundred or more years ago with vintage farm machinery and techniques of farm life.
The three full day festival showcases the history and heritage of small towns beginning annually on the second Thursday in September.
More than 75,000 people will visit Lanesville over the festive weekend.
Lanesville Heritage Weekend was first celebrated in 1976 and originally founded as the Lanesville Bicentennial Celebration for the nation's Bicentennial year.
