LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany, Clarksville, and Jeffersonville Parks Departments invite the public to Le Tour de Greenway, a family-friendly fun ride on the Ohio River Greenway.
The event on Saturday, May 11, from 8:00am to 12:00pm, celebrates the full connection of the Greenway, a 7.5-mile multi-use path through the three communities.
With the recent opening of a walking bridge across Silver Creek, recreational users can now ride the Greenway from end to end.
Le Tour de Greenway is a joint partnership between the three parks departments, with support from Falls of the Ohio State Park, Ohio River Greenway Commission, and the Clark-Floyd Convention and Visitors Bureau.
3 Different Starting Points:
New Albany: Riverfront Amphitheater - 201 East Water Street
Clarksville: Ashland Park - 430 East Riverside Drive
Jeffersonville: Overlook - 101 West Riverside Drive
Le Tour de Greenway is free and open to all ages.
Families and individuals are invited to register online or on the morning of the event.
Participants will receive a "passport" with information about the Greenway and locations of fun stops along the way.
Each community will have three to four stops with fun family activities.
