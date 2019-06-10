LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First time playing football or need some special instructions, the FREE Game On Football Procamp can give your young athlete some direction.
The opportunity happens on Tuesday, June 11th 9:00 am to 12:30 pm at Male High School.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined former NFL Quarterback Chris Redman, one of the special guests at the event.
Chris gave Keith's son Isaac some ideas on how to improve his game.
The Game On Football Procamp allows boys and girls (grade 1 to 8) to learn from and interact with Louisville legends Chris Redman & Deion Branch and Kentucky legend Tim Couch.
Throughout the one-day camp, Chris Redman, Deion Branch, Tim Couch and coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental football skills stations, contests and non-contact games.
Campers will be placed in small groups by age.
The camp will be staffed by some of the area's top high school and college coaches.
Individual and team awards will be given in each age group.
Each attendee will receive:
A souvenir autograph from the host athletes (item provided - outside items not permitted)
A camp team photo with the host athletes
A limited-edition Game On Football ProCamp t-shirt
A Game On Mouthguard ($25 value)
Click here to register or show up on June 11th at Male High School.
