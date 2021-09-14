LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — September is National Sewing Month.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser found a group dedicated to the art of sewing.
Sewing & Vacuum Authority hosts the Louisville Embroidery Club.
They offer many different classes throughout the month.
You can learn about stabilizers, needles, fabrics, threads and more.
The observance of September as National Sewing Month began with a proclamation from President Ronald Reagan.
In 1982, he declared this special month-long celebration “In recognition of the importance of home sewing to our Nation.”
National Sewing Month is the recognition of a creative form of self-expression.
Click here to learn about upcoming sewing classes at Sewing & Vacuum Authority.
