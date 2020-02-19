LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LEGO Masters on FOX has revitalized the interest in building blocks.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser found a place capitalizing on the passion for constructing with bricks.
Bricks & Minifigs is the largest independent toy store specializing in new and used LEGO sets, minifigures and bulk bricks.
They trade and buy collections both small and large.
It's a one-stop-shop for all things LEGO®.
Bricks & Minifigs Louisville on Hurstbourne Parkway provides the local connection.
They inspire the next generation to create and build.
The television series, LEGO Masters recruited creative minds from around the country to compete in weekly challenges.
Local LEGO builder Christian Cowgill found his way onto the show working with another LEGO builder.
Working together to be LEGO Masters.
