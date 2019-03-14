LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Liège & Dairy is partnering with the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to create some amazing flavors.
March is Girl Scout month.
Liege and Dairy is whipping up ice cream flavors based around and including the Girl Scout cookie favorites such as Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Savannah Smiles.
In keeping with their mission to give back in the local community, 15% of all of these flavor sales will go to the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.
Girl Scouts will also be stationed at cookie booths at both the Holiday Manor and the newly-opened Middletown Liege and Dairy locations selling their cookies.
Stop by and try:
I Want Samoa That: Coconut ice cream with Samoa chunks, caramel drizzles, and fudge swirls
Mint To Be: Classic mint ice cream with Thin Mint pieces
Little Miss Sunshine: Fresh-squeezed lemon ice cream with Savannah Smile pieces and a delightful lemon curd
Tag! You're It: Decadent chocolate ice cream with creamy peanut butter and fudge swirls, and Tagalong cookie chunks
These flavors are amazing by themselves, in a house-made waffle cone, or on Liege and Dairy's signature Liege waffle.
The Girl Scout flavors are all part of a themed waffle sundae collection including their own unique sauces and toppings.
Flavors are limited edition and here only while they last!
Enjoy a sweet treat while giving back to the local Girl Scouts.
