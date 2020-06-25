SCOTTSBURG, In. (WDRB) — Dancing takes center stage at Light’s Dance Barn in Scottsburg, IN.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by for some dance lessons.
The event space opened back up on June 14th.
People were anxious to be back into the groove of things.
It's easy for line dancers to socially distance on the dance floor.
They limit the number of people on the floor to no more than 20 at a time.
No masks are required but you can wear one if you want.
It's great exercise for all ages with dancers in their 80’s.
It's also great exercise for your mind and mental health.
Having a bad day - just go line dancing.
Feeling tired - go line dancing and put some pep in your step.
Line Dance Lessons every Sunday and Tuesday evenings from 6:30-8:30; $4 / person.
Couples Lessons every Monday evening from :30-8:30 and every 4th Sunday of the month from 4-6 $4 / person
Country Western dance every 2nd Saturday of the month from 6:30-10:30; $5 / person.
Clogging lessons and band nights to start soon.
The space can be rented out for other events like weddings, graduation parties, birthday parties, meetings, reunions and more.
A calendar of events is posted on their facebook page each month.
Light's Dance Barn
