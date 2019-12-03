LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit after sharing Facebook photos of its Elf on the Shelf, Peppermint, joining the squad.
The post says Peppermint has his annual swearing-in and then went off to range for "perishable skills" training. LMPD said it's making sure Peppermint is up to date on firearms safety and marksmanship.
LMPD said Peppermint is an expert and passed instructor safety school.
