LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Jingle Tree" is getting a little love from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police officers representing all eight divisions and the training department arrived during the morning show to present ornaments to Jude for his "Jingle Tree."
WDRB is making a monetary donation to the Home of the Innocents for every family and organization that gives an ornament to the "Jingle Tree." On Friday, Jude presented a check for $7,000.
LMPD works closely with the Home of the Innocents and saw this as an opportunity to support their long-standing relationship.
