LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The third annual "A Taste of the Highlands, Mardi Gras" Fat Tuesday celebration happens on Tuesday, March 5th from 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM at Highlands Community Campus.
The Mardi Gras themed event will highlight Highlands restaurants, and raise funds for Highlands Community Ministries' Dare to Care Food Pantry and Senior Meals Programs.
"A Taste of the Highlands, Mardi Gras" is $50.00 per person, and for people 21 years of age, and older.
Attendees will get to sample 14 Highlands area restaurants paired with beverages from Maker's Mark, Old 502 Winery, False Idol Independent Brewers, Highland Coffee, and Ale-8-One.
Listen to the sounds of New Orleans with Bourbon Jazz by the Billy Goat Strut Revue, and free swing dance lessons from Lindy Hop Louisville.
