LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Raise a glass, can or bottle, it's International Beer Day!
Local breweries joined WDRB in the Morning to celebrate.
Brewmaster Amelia Pillow with Shippingport Brewing Co. brought in four beers including two of its core brews, the Marge IPA and Eddy Kölsch. She talked about her start with beer and her love of making beer an art.
Sam Cruz, founder of Against the Grain, brought in three favorites: Oktoberfest, Loo-a-vuhl Pale, and Citra Ass Down. He talked about how his business expanded from an at-home brewing operation to now multiple breweries.
Both discussed Louisville's expanding beer scene. Pillow says there are more than 20 breweries in the area and a new one opening almost each month.
