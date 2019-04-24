LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Local celebrities are preparing to take the old 96'er challenge!
This event is benefits the Kids Cancer Alliance and is hosted by Volare Restaurant and The Gladiator Sports Network.
Al Snow, Tommy Dreamer, Jax Dane, and Stephen Van Treese will all attempt to finish the six pound steak.
The event starts at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25th at Volare Ristorante on Frankfort Avenue.
$200 ticket includes admission, cocktails, appetizers and dinner. You can get tickets at KidsCancerAlliance.org.
As a non-profit organization, Kids Cancer Alliance relies entirely on donations and volunteers to keep our programs completely free for every kid, sibling and family. All of its programs are designed to help children with cancer and their families have enjoyable, positive experiences, create valuable memories and enhance their quality of life, both as individuals and families.
