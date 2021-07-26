LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dancers Center for Training helps dancers get to the next level.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a dance lesson before their special performance.
Dancers Center for Training (DCT) can take dancers as far as they want to go with drop-in classes, training programs and private lessons.
DCT trains at professional levels to nurture self-confidence, artistry, and professionalism.
It was founded by a group of professional dance instructors and performers to take dance training beyond traditional recitals and competitions.
Beth Craig Hall opened the doors in July of 2018 at St. Matthews Station based on principals of its sister company, Actors Center for Training (ACT).
Dancers Center of Training
Saint Matthews Station
3900 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 536-7891
DCT has partnered with the Midwest Repertory Ballet to produce a ballet that will be performed at the Iroquois Amphitheater on July 30th.
A full staged ballet production in front of a live audience.
Levels I through pre-professional performers went through a 6 week camp to prepare.
Click here to get connected to Dancers Center for Training.
