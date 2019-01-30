LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've always wanted to be a performer but haven't found your talent.
Maybe, Poi, the mesmerizing flow art, is your way to the center of attention.
Poi is the style and the equipment used.
The performance art involves swinging tethered weights to create a variety of rhythmical and geometric patterns.
Poi can be made from various materials with different handles, weights, and effects (such as fire).
Poi artists may also sing or dance while swinging their poi.
Michael Guymon, a local performer nicknamed "Prometheus", wants to teach you Poi.
Michael has spent the last 8 years traveling and teaching multiple props and helps organize flow fests.
His workshop takes you through the basics of Poi.
Poi Workshop
Louisville Turners
Friday, February 1st
6:30pm - 8:00pm
Ticket $20
All ages and skill levels.
Members and nonmembers welcomed.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Turners and the Poi Workshop.
