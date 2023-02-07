LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Ah, Whatta Bout’ Mimi is spreading joy one balloon at a time.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists as they put together some balloon sculptures.
Ah, Whatta ‘Bout Mimi was established in October, 2003.
What started out as a place to get employee gifts has turned into something bigger.
Ah, What Bout’ Mimi specializes in homemade fudge, balloons, fruit bouquets, gift baskets and more.
Click here to get connected to Ah, Whatta Bout’ Mimi.
They have also taken on some very worthy causes.
The Downtown Louisville Gift Shop has joined a nationwide movement to #adoptagrandparent and send them something special, a Balloon Buddy.
Hillcrest Village in Jeffersonville, Indiana will be the 4th healthcare facility in our area to receive a Balloon Buddy for each resident through the
Adopt-A-Grandparent program.
The Adopt-A-Grandparent program was introduced as a national campaign in 2021 to reach out to people who had remained isolated due to the pandemic.
￼On Friday, 2/10, Ah, Whatta Bout' Mimi will be delivering 120 Balloon Buddies to Hillcrest Village to bring a lot of smiles.
You can help by adopting as many as you like.
It's only $25 for one, or $60 for three.
Click here to Adopt A Grandparent.
