LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day and jewelry go hand in hand.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how Ronaldo Designer Jewelry creates handcrafted pieces in New Albany.
Ronaldo himself has spent more than 100,000 hours honing his skills and developing his style.
After more than 25 years in the industry, he has created and copyrighted more than 892 designs.
He uses only raw materials, including 14k Gold wire, Platinum, 92.5 Silver and 14k Gold artist wire complimented by gemstones, semi-precious stones, cameos and pearls.
Now more than 30 artists help create the jewelry, such as bracelets, earrings, pendants, and rings, for over 800 stores across America.
They have been featured in Oscar gifting bags, along with the Emmys, Grammys, CMAs and MTV movie awards.
Ronaldo Designer Jewelry is the official gift for the KFC Yum Center entertainers.
