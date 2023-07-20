Local pizza place is trying to take the pressure off of parents with a School Supplies Drive

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hunter Station Pizza is helping students in Silver Creek School Corporation get a head start on the new school year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the organizers of the Stuff the Bus, School Supplies Drive.
They are asking the community to donate items to make going back to school easier for students of all ages.
They are looking for a variety of supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks and more.
Drop off your donations at Hunter Station Pizza at 210 Hunter Station Road, Sellersburg, Indiana from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
