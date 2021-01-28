LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) — Let your voice help you break into the entertainment business.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some instructors helping people become voice-over artists.
The Audition Room and Everything Cinema Productions are working together to develop voice-over talent.
You hear voice-over recordings on anything from commercials, podcasts, movies, television and more.
Technology has made recording and distributing your voice even easier.
Sarah East (The Audition Room) and Neil Mulac (Everything Cinema Productions) developed a two day COVID-conscious voice-over workshop to inspire future stars.
Teens & adults welcome to participate.
Commercial Voice-Over Workshop & Recording Session
The Audition Room / Everything Cinema Productions
January 30th & 31st
$200
DAY 1 [Class]
• The VO Industry in 2020
• Self-Marketing and Branding
• Types of VO Demo Reels and How to Format them.
• Resources; Digital and Print education, Quality online VO sites.
• Discover your unique voice-artist type
• Learn professional VO microphone and delivery techniques
• Engaging and effective vocal warm-ups
• Reading commercial script copy and learn pace, energy, and tone
DAY 2 [Individual Recording Sessions]
• Professional direction throughout their recording session to ensure their Demo recording that best reflects skill and range
• Pro editing, mixing, and mastering, complete with original sound design
The Audition Room / Everything Cinema Productions offer other upcoming classes as well:
A Self-Taping Workshop - Actors get tips on camera framing, focal points, how to play different action in auditions (like kissing, fighting, falling, etc)
Auditioning for Crime Shows - Instructors cover pace, tone and knowing your are on-camera
Preparing a Cold Reading - You only have a few minutes to prepare for an audition. Tips on what to focus on, quick memorization technique and more.
Accessing Emotions Class for Tweens - Each week instructors cover a different major emotion and how to show those emotional states on camera. Like how to cry on command.
Click here for a ticket to the workshop.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.