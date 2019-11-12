LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Logan Street Market offers something special for the Shelby Park Neighbord and visitors.
After officially opening in early October, the new community gathering space provides a place for people to learn, grow and connect.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with Logan Street Market vendors to talk food and farmers market.
Almost 30 craft and food vendors provide healthy, fresh, local food to the community.
1001 Logan St.
Tuesdays - Saturdays 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Sundays 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Closed Mondays
The farmers market continues now through January 6th on Sundays from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm.
Click here to get connected with the Logan Street Market.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.