LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats are celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a series of promotions.
The Toledo Mud Hens are in town for a four game series.
"Strike-Out-Cancer" on Friday, May 24th. The Bats will wear special "Strike Out Cancer" jerseys and hats that will be later auctioned off to benefit the James Graham Brown Cancer Center. New Lavender hats will go on sale in the team store, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the Brown Cancer Center.
The first "Mashers" night of the season is Saturday May 25th. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Nick Senzel (star prospect of the Reds) bobblehead in a Louisville Mashers uniform. A Bourbon Tasting available on the concourse with four Evan Williams Bourbon samples available for only $3.
Sunday, May 26th the Bats celebrate Memorial Day "Eve" with a night game. Kids 12 and under that night receive a FREE Kids Meal. After the game the "Chicago Boyz" Street Acrobatic Team will preform and the night will end with a big Memorial Day Eve Fireworks Show.
The Bats will wrap up Memorial Day weekend with an afternoon game. All retired and current military and their families get in FREE with their military ID cards.
Click here, for tickets more or information and the promotions. https://www.milb.com/louisville/tickets/single-game-tickets
