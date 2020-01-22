LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can start thinking about outdoor activities now.
Keith Kaiser explores the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow happening this weekend.
The annual showcase returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
Wednesday, January 22 through Sunday, January 27, the show features hundreds of new boats and RVs, along with boating, outdoor and fishing accessories, interactive activities, educational seminars and more.
Adult tickets are $12 and senior citizen's admission is $10.
Children 12 and under plus active military (with military ID) are free.
Showtimes:
Wednesday, January 22 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, January 23 from noon to 9 p.m.
Friday, January 24 from noon to 9 p.m.
Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year's event offers a variety of opportunities for family fun.
Visit the Hawg Trough, an interactive 5,000-gallon aquarium, where you can watch anglers demonstrate their fishing and casting skills.
Paddle a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddle board.
Tour of a luxury RV and meet Yogi Bear.
Learn wakeboard skills from the pros during a mini-clinic at Nick's Boat Dock.
Fish for free at the catch and release Trout Pond.
Click here for a complete line-up of events.
