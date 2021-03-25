LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You can get answers to your home improvement project questions in one place.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo before it opened.
Kentucky International Convention Center hosts this home show bringing together homeowners and experienced remodeling and building experts.
Professionals will be on hand to share their knowledge.
See the latest innovations and design trends including cabinetry and countertops, flooring, sunrooms and additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, energy efficient windows, landscaping and more.
Discover hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of new ideas.
The event will follow COVID-19 guidelines including face masks and social distancing.
Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo
Kentucky International Convention Center
March 26th-28th
Admission $4; 18 and Under FREE
Click here to connected to the Louisville Build, Renovate & Landscape Expo.
