LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is spreading the love of soccer into a local elementary school.
LouCity's Mario Sanchez spearheads LouCity's Youth-Development Program.
Roosevelt-Perry Elementary is the first get on board and get the students engaged.
Once a week for the past few weeks, Mario and some the LouCity FC players have met with kids before school and learned the game.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined them for an instructional session.
It's an opportunity for students to be introduced to the sport and learn some life lessons along the way.
They learn teamwork, persistence, respect, endurance and more.
Mario hopes to generate enough interest for other schools to join in and begin a league in late spring.
Right now the kids are having a great time trying out the sport of soccer.
Mario Sanchez is a former pro soccer player, former head soccer coach at UNLV and SUIE (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) and the former Associate Head Coach at U of L.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.