LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --Louisville City FC will take on the Salt Lake City's Real Monarchs in this year's United Soccer League Championship.
The game is Sunday at 7:30p.m. at Lynn Stadium on University of Louisville's campus.
The boys in purple are going for their third straight championship win.
The team won the Eastern Conference against Indy Eleven Saturday, with a final score of 3-1.
Tickets to the championship game sold out in 96 minutes. If you would like to be put on a wait list for tickets, click here.
