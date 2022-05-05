LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- The 60th running of the Kindergarten Derby at Louisville Collegiate School happened on the Thursday before Kentucky Derby 148.
Louisville's Tallest Jockey, WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at one of Collegiate’s most treasured traditions.
This year, former faculty members and past winners were invited to be the grand marshalls of the “Pegasus Parade” preceding the race.
The school’s 5-and 6-year-old “jockeys” competed with their self-decorated hobbyhorses with matching silks.
Children bearing the name of actual Derby contenders raced around the well-groomed track in hopes of winning the “blanket of roses” created by students.
This year, two-time Trainer of the Year and Collegiate parent Brad Cox "trained" the pint-sized jockeys on the importance of sportsmanship and racing strategy.
The event is attended by the entire JK-12 community of students, parents, alumni, faculty, and staff.
A Collegiate “Pegasus Parade” of Lower School students kicked off the event.
This year’s parade theme, “Loving Louisville,” featured students in junior kindergarten through fourth grade parading around the track in costumes representing all things they love about our city.
Louisville Collegiate School is a JK-12, co-ed independent day school located in the historic Highlands neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky.
