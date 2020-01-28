LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Cotillion has helped kids develop their manners for more than a century.
Kids, fourth through seventh grade, benefit from the instructions.
Mary Julia Kuhn, Louisville Cotillion Teacher, believes that mastering a dance step might seem like a small accomplishment, but it builds self-confidence in the student.
Also, the Manners Moments give her an opportunity to instruct children in the everyday kindnesses and considerations that make the world a better place.
It is rewarding to see them grow and change over the years.
They get lessons in Fox trot, Waltz, Swing and, Cha-Cha, plus Square dancing, line dancing, partner changes, and the Grand March.
And a chance to make new friends.
The classes are held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 2822 Frankfort Avenue.
This year, the classes are on alternating Fridays from mid-August through mid-February, and on alternating Saturdays from mid-February through March.
Classes last for about an hour.
Emphasis is placed on proper manners, with each class containing a "Manners Moment" zeroing in on some important aspect of manners.
Also, each class starts with a receiving line of parents/chaperones.
Usually, the gentlemen introduce their partners and themselves to each parent/chaperone; however, occasionally the ladies do the introductions.
Louisville Cotillion has around 150 students from 26 different schools (including 9 public schools).
Around 10,000 students have been involved with the program over the past 50 years.
Click here to get connected to Louisville Cotillion.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.