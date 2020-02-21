LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the perfect place for the kids to unwind and help Kosair Charities.
The 8th Annual Louisville Kids Fair Indoor Carnival takes up 130,000 square feet of the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Experience midway rides, zip lines, inflatables, pony rides, a petting zoo, miniature golf, tot town for the younger kiddos and more.
It is the largest indoor carnival in the region on Saturday, February 22 & Sunday, February 23.
Here is a list of other attractions for the whole family:
· Meet Team Umizoomi, Pete the Cat, Princesses & Superheroes
· Play Miniature
· The Fire Breathing performances of the Kent Family Circus
· Magic Shows with FREE Balloon Animals
· Plus Sports Fun with I9 Sports
A portion of each ticket goes to Kosair Charities.
General Admission Prices:
Child (Age 2-15): $12.00
Adult (Age 16+): $10.00
1 and Under: FREE
* General Admission includes all activities EXCEPT THE CARNIVAL AREA which requires a wristband or individual ride tickets.
All You Can Ride Wristband for Carnival Area $20
Ride Tickets $1 - Rides Require 3-5 Tickets Each
* Adults accompanying children on carnival rides must have a wristband or tickets (except Merry-Go-Round)
Saturday, February 22: 10am-8pm
Sunday, February 23: 10am-6pm
