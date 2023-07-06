LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Cultural Pass, a program that offers students free admission to more than 50 arts and cultural venues across the region.
Kids and teenagers can sign up for the pass up to age 21. The pass also launches alongside summer reading programs at public libraries, the goal being to prevent summer learning loss and connect kids to the arts.
"The cultural pass offers students and their families the chance to explore, experience, and discover, when there's time outside of school, that real, get-your-feet-dirty, get-your-hands-dirty kind of learning," said Barbara Lynne Jamison with the Arts and Culture Alliance.
Last year, more than 40,000 passes were distributed in Louisville and southern Indiana.
