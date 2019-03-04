LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services has their annual Kitten Shower, Sunday, March 10th from 2:30-4:00.
Enjoy games, food & fun plus give back.
They are looking for supplies to help them prepare homeless kittens, nursing felines and pregnant cats during kitten season.
Kitten season refers to the time of year when many litters of kittens are born.
The exact time of year varies but mainly between April and October.
During this time of year, shelters throughout the country are flooded with cats and kittens.
Louisville Metro Animal Services needs supplies to help maintain these felines.
Examples of items you could bring are cat food, carriers, toys, catnip and more.
Click here for a list of items they are looking for.
