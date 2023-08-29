LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- September in Louisville means the Pride Festival is approaching.
This year's theme for the Louisville Pride Festival is "There's No Place Like Home," and organizers hope it will the biggest festival yet.
"Now more than ever, we want to remind everyone that Louisville is home to many wonderful LGBTQ+ people," Louisville Pride Foundation executive director Mike Slaton said in a news release.
"We are your friends, neighbors, family members, co-workers, and customers. We are proud to call Louisville home, we are proud to call Kentucky home, and no one can take that away from us. LGBTQ people contribute to this city and state, and we are part of what makes it a place to be proud to live," Slaton said.
During the entire month of September there will be nine different Pride events held throughout the city to celebrate.
The festivities launch with the Louisville Pride Festival Kick-Off Game at the Racing Louisville game verses the Portland Thorns at Lynn Family Stadium on Sept. 2. The fan zone opens at 6 p.m. and stadium gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the first kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $19, and some of the proceeds with go toward the Louisville Pride Foundation and the Louisville Youth Group. To buy tickets to the Racing Louisville game, click here.
New this year is The Louisville Pride Festival Queer Comedy Show at The Caravan on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Four of Louisville's best queer comics - Vidalia Unwin, June Dempsey, Reed Sedgwick and Keith McGill - will perform at 7:30 p.m. This event is for people 18 years and older, and a valid ID is required. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased here.
The festivities continue on Thursday, Sept. 7 with The Louisville Pride Festival Pride and Pups Night at Slugger Field as the Louisville Bats take on the St. Paul Saints. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the game starts at 6:35 p.m. Tickets start at $10, and dog tickets are $3, proceeds going toward the Kentucky Humane Society. To buy tickets, click here.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the 2023 Louisville Pride Festival takes place on Bardstown Road. This annual street fair and concert is the focal point of the festival with more than 150 vendors on hand. Music bands and drag queens will entertain the crowds. This event is free to attend.
The Louisville Pride Festival Cinema Showcase premiers at Baxter Avenue Theaters on Saturday, Sept. 16. Two short films with ties to Louisville will be on the big screen. Tickets are $15.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, volunteers from various groups around the city will be offering free legal assistance to Kentucky residents. Registration is encouraged but not required. This event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisville Pride Center at 1244 South 3rd Street.
In addition to the above events, new this year is LGBTQ+ mini conferences. The conferences will include workshops, networking and educational opportunities. For more information about these conferences, click here.
