LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 5th Annual Louisville Pride Festival brings music, food, drinks & fun to Bardstown Road on Saturday, September 21st.
All the festivities happen between Grinstead Drive to just past Beechwood Avenue.
Gates open at 11:00 am and the gathering wraps up around 11:00 pm.
The festival features music, food, drink, over 100 vendors, a Family Zone, a Wellness Zone, and a Job Shop.
And of course, crowd favorites will be returning like the Dance Dome and the Louisville Silent Disco!
Headlining entertainment includes Todrick Hall, Ally Brooke, and Ultra Naté plus other acts.
Donations are accepted at all gates.
The Louisville Pride Foundation makes the event possible.
The organization promotes Louisville as one community that celebrates diversity, fosters inclusion for all and embraces the LGBTQ community.
A portion of the proceeds from the Louisville Pride Festival, benefits local at-risk youth and LGBTQ youth programs.
Click here to get connected to the Louisville Pride Festival.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.