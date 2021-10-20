TACO FESTIVAL.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-- Fourth Street Live! belongs to the Taco for 2 days.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a taste of the Louisville Taco Festival happening in Downtown Louisville.

The 3rd annual event returns to Fourth Street LIVE! on Saturday, October 23rd & Sunday, October 24th.

You'll find 15 of the area's best restaurants & food vendors dishing out a variety of $3 tacos (sold separately).

Bars and beverage stations will be serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice cold beer, water, soda & more.

All items will work on a voucher system.

There will be various voucher stations throughout the festival & all vouchers will be used as cash.

Additional vendors will be on hand to sell other food (cotton candy, cakes, desserts etc) as well.

Multiple ATMs will be on site & strongly encourage cash sales at voucher stations.

This special event features:

- Margarita Bar

- Guy Fieri Nacho Bar

- Churro Stand

- Taco & Hot Chili Pepper Eating Contest

- Kids Zone with Moon Bounces (2nd floor)

- Access to every Restaurant & Bar at 4th Street Live!

- Giant Beer Pong, Baggo & Tailgate Games

- Live Authentic & Modern Entertainment & much more!

NEW for 2021:

- Lucha Libre Wrestling

- Tequila Expo

- More Food Vendors & Activities~

GENERAL ADMISSION $9.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 2PM – 7PM

- Entry into Festival

- 1st drink FREE

VIP PACKAGE $49.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 12PM – 7PM

- VIP 2 hour early entry (12PM)

- Exclusive VIP private area

- 4 Drink vouchers( beer, margaritas, call drinks, soda)

- 5 Taco vouchers

- Commemorative gift bag with bottle of hot sauce, giveaways & bragging rights

KIDS DETAILS

- Children 10 & under are FREE & do not need a ticket

Click here to get connected to the Louisville Taco Festival.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags