LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-- Fourth Street Live! belongs to the Taco for 2 days.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a taste of the Louisville Taco Festival happening in Downtown Louisville.
The 3rd annual event returns to Fourth Street LIVE! on Saturday, October 23rd & Sunday, October 24th.
You'll find 15 of the area's best restaurants & food vendors dishing out a variety of $3 tacos (sold separately).
Bars and beverage stations will be serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice cold beer, water, soda & more.
All items will work on a voucher system.
There will be various voucher stations throughout the festival & all vouchers will be used as cash.
Additional vendors will be on hand to sell other food (cotton candy, cakes, desserts etc) as well.
Multiple ATMs will be on site & strongly encourage cash sales at voucher stations.
This special event features:
- Margarita Bar
- Guy Fieri Nacho Bar
- Churro Stand
- Taco & Hot Chili Pepper Eating Contest
- Kids Zone with Moon Bounces (2nd floor)
- Access to every Restaurant & Bar at 4th Street Live!
- Giant Beer Pong, Baggo & Tailgate Games
- Live Authentic & Modern Entertainment & much more!
NEW for 2021:
- Lucha Libre Wrestling
- Tequila Expo
- More Food Vendors & Activities~
GENERAL ADMISSION $9.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 2PM – 7PM
- Entry into Festival
- 1st drink FREE
VIP PACKAGE $49.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 12PM – 7PM
- VIP 2 hour early entry (12PM)
- Exclusive VIP private area
- 4 Drink vouchers( beer, margaritas, call drinks, soda)
- 5 Taco vouchers
- Commemorative gift bag with bottle of hot sauce, giveaways & bragging rights
KIDS DETAILS
- Children 10 & under are FREE & do not need a ticket
Click here to get connected to the Louisville Taco Festival.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.