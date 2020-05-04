LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company is kicking off National “Drinking Water Week” with some science.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about some experiments you can do at home.
Channa Newman, the Louisville Water Company Education / Outreach Manager took him through the demonstrations.
These are easy water experiments families can do at home.
Many of these experiments are ones that Channa’s team does in the classroom, at the museum and in community settings.
The hand washing experiment shows how quickly germs spread with baking powder and even glitter.
Click here for a new hand washing jingle from the Louisville Water Company.
Making a water filter demonstrates how Louisville Water uses a filter to clean 120 million gallons of drinking water.
The water scavenger hunt makes you realize how many things in your house use water.
Easy experiments showcase the properties of water like how water is “sticky” and why some things sink or float.
Monday, May 4th is the beginning of national “Drinking Water Week” – a national themed week to highlight the value of water.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisville Water Company employees and water has become an essential part in the fight against the spread of the virus.
Click here to get connected to the Louisville Water Company.
