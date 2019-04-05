Zoo Spring Break KK 4-5-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo can keep the whole family busy during Spring Break with new attractions.

The new snow leopard habitat transports guests to a small Himalayan village in Nepal.

This master of camouflage can bound up to 50 feet in one jump.

The "village" includes an early-learning play space called The Cub House.

Watch the new colobus monkeys and Schmidt's red-tailed monkeys as they leap and swing from place to place within their new habitat.

Other special events during spring break is the ZooPoopyDoo Compost and Mulch Sale, April 6 from 7:30 am - 11:30 am.

Get your garden ready with high-quality fertilizer.

Cost:

Compost: $40 + tax per scoop

Mulch: $19.50 + tax per scoop

Click here to get connected to the Louisville Zoo.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Morning Features Reporter