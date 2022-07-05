NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- Kentucky's only all women tackle football team plays for a National Championship.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stepped on to the field with the Derby City Dynamite.
A big thank you to New Albany Parks and Recreation for opening their indoor facility at Silver Street Park for the morning.
Derby City Dynamite formed after the Kentucky Karma folded in 2012.
Based in Louisville, the 501c3 organization prides itself in giving women an outlet like tackle football.
Their motto is "Changing the female stereotype one snap at a time."
They have always been members of the "Women's Football Alliance", the largest women's football League in the U.S. with more than 64 teams from Boston to California.
Derby City Dynamite started as a Division 3 team winning the National Championship last year.
The win moved them up to Division 2.
They lost 18 players at the end of last season but they pressed on.
Head Coach Roy McMillen kept the momentum going and the hard work paid off.
This year, the Derby City Dynamite came into the Women’s Football Alliance playoffs with a 2-4 record.
Even though their record was not impressive, they claimed the conference title defeating the Baltimore Nighthawks 40-12.
Now, they'll go after the league’s Division 2 National Championship crown.
Derby City will face the Mile High Blaze July 9 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, at 6 p.m. for their second national title.
Click here to get connected to Derby City Dynamite.
