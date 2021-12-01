LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Bardstown Road Aglow brings some holiday cheer to Louisville’s Highland Neighborhood.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the people making it happen.
The 36th Annual event gets underway on Saturday, December 4th from Noon to 10:00 p.m.
It will feature free trolley rides, live holiday music, Wendy's Holiday Tree Lighting, and special discounts from participating restaurants and shops along Bardstown Road, Baxter & Barret Avenues, and Douglass Loop.
Aglow will have longer shopping hours to help spread out any crowds.
The annual event will follow CDC recommendations for masks and social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Bardstown Road Aglow is organized by the Highland Commerce Guild and is the largest night of commerce for Highlands-area merchants.
