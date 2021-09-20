LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A new exhibition tells the stories of people living in Louisville’s West End.
The new exhibition West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation opened on September 18th and runs through September 2022.
Original photographs, artifacts, and wall panels feature stories told by residents of the nine neighborhoods west of Ninth Street: Shawnee, Portland, Russell, Chickasaw, Parkland, California, Park Hill, Park DuValle, and Algonquin.
In 2019, the Frazier’s Collections and Exhibitions teams started working with Walt and Shae Smith to create an exhibition based on West of Ninth, the blog on which the
Smiths share stories by and photographs of people living in Louisville’s West End.
With the help of Walt and Shae, the exhibition expands on the issues that have affected the Black community in Louisville, focuses on themes that help explain the origins of the Ninth Street divide, including where Black communities have historically lived in Louisville.
Photographs from Walt and Shae’s blog spotlight the residents and community members of West Louisville and explore the history of the city itself.
By taking the time to listen, we can all begin to help bridge the divide.
