A new attraction at The Parklands of Floyds Fork is guaranteed to brighten your holidays.
Designed to be Louisville’s premiere winter tradition, the one-mile trail features more than 10 light installations featuring harmonizing lights, music and nature.
It took 2,000+ man hours, miles of cords and tens of thousands of zip ties to create this show from start to finish.
The show opens Friday, November 20th and runs through January 3rd.
You must pay in advance online.
$17.99/adult – Wednesday, Thursday
$9.99/child (aged 3-12) – Wednesday, Thursday
*not valid 12/23 and 12/24
$19.99/adult – Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 12/23 & 12/24
$12.99/child (aged 3-12) -Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 12/23 & 12/24
**Closed Mondays, Tuesdays, Thanksgiving Day & Christmas Day**
Beckley Creek Pkwy
1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy
Louisville, KY 40245
Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday: 5:45 PM to 8:00 PM
Friday & Saturday: 5:45 PM to 9:00 PM
This is a one-of-kind outdoor trail walk, designed to be a contactless and socially distanced activity.
Click here to get connected to Louisville’s Winter Illuminations Trail Walk.
