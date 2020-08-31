LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Louisville’s WorldFest goes virtual this year.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at some of the virtual entertainment and more.
The WorldFest cultural celebration happens online Monday, August 31st to Friday, September 4th.
WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals, celebrates its 18th anniversary with food, music, dance, culture and education.
This event is a great way to explore and celebrate Louisville’s diverse cultures.
Louisville has more than 100 languages spoken in public schools.
35 percent of the city’s population growth over the past 18 years has come from international residents from over 150 different countries throughout the world.
Louisville is more culturally diverse than ever before.
Admission to WorldFest is FREE.
Click here to get connected to the entertainment schedule and participating vendors.
