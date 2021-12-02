LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Market.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the makers before the weekend event.
Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items.
Each vendor has been approved to sell high quality, on-trend items at the markets.
Made Market and Maker's Mark are partnering together to showcase the beauty of "handmade".
Maker's Mark, like Made Market, is a local, handmade product.
Maker's Mark wants to support local Maker's this Holiday season and provide the opportunity to bring people together and make something remarkable.
Local Maker's will be selling their goods at the preview night, Frankie Leo will be playing music, Thomas Bolton will be teaching guests how to craft their Holiday Cocktails, and Maker's will be teaching some handmade workshops.
This will be an event to kick off the Holiday season and do your Christmas shopping local.
Maker's Mark Preview Night
Mellwood Art Center
Friday, December 3rd
6:00pm-9:00pm
Ticketed Event
Featured attractions at the Holiday Preview Market:
Early shopping with our Makers
Live music by Frankie Leo
Great food
Maker’s Mark hot cocoa & ceramic mug
Maker’s Mark cocktail class
Signature cocktail & glass
Canvas tote bag
"Made Market"
Louisville Holiday Market
Mellwood Art Center
Saturday, December 4th
10:00am-5:00pm
FREE Admission
Click here to get connected to Made Market.
