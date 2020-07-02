LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- More people will be staying home and lighting their own fireworks this year.
Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware and Paint joined WDRB in the Morning to remind everyone about fireworks safety.
First thing's first, make sure you have the rights tools nearby. Those include a long lighter, bucket of water, safety glasses, and another bucket of water for the duds.
Make sure to be familiar with the laws for shooting fireworks in your area. Laws for Kentucky can be found here. Indiana residents click here.
Other tips to remember this Fourth of July weekend:
- Never allow children to play with or light fireworks
- Sparklers get up to 2,000 degrees
- Never try to relight fireworks that have not gone off
- Light one at a time at arm's length and move back
