LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Louisville Earth Walk returns to Iroquois Park for its third year on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Everyone is invited to walk in support of a vision of a city where everyone, in every neighborhood, has safe and clean water, air and soil.
This family friendly event will celebrate the planet while raising both awareness and funds for the organizations that improve the quality of life for everyone.
Expect a morning of outdoor activities designed to engage and educate the public on the steps they can take to promote a cleaner, healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.
The feature event is a 5k walk and fundraiser.
Proceeds will be distributed among 13 partner organizations each of which will be on site to provide ideas and inspiration that you can take back to your home, office, group or community.
