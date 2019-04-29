LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making your Derby party memorable may come down to the food and drinks.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser turned to Tim Laird, America's CEO - Chief Entertaining Officer for some ideas.
Here are the recipes to make your Derby party special.
Finmosa
Makes: 1 cocktail
4 ounces Korbel California Brut Champagne
½ ounce Finlandia Vodka
2 ounces fresh squeezed orange juice
Orange twist, for garnish
In a white wine glass, add the champagne, vodka and orange juice. Garnish with an orange twist.
Bourbon Bacon Toasts
Makes: 8 to 10 servings
These toasts are the perfect appetizer to prepare the day before entertaining or to freeze for friends who drop by at cocktail hour.
Just pull out these salty-sweet nibbles, bring them to room temperature, and pop them under the broiler before serving.
1 pound sliced bacon
1 loaf sliced whole wheat bread
1 jar Major Grey’s Chutney
2 tablespoons Woodford Reserve bourbon
2 tablespoons finely chopped chives, for garnish
Preheat the oven to 400ºF.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the bacon on it.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the bacon is browned and cooked to the desired doneness.
Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain.
Chop into fine pieces and set aside.
Preheat the broiler to high.
Using a cookie cutter or the rim of a jelly jar, stamp out 1½-inch bread rounds.
You can usually get 3 rounds per slice of bread. In a small bowl, mix together the mango chutney and bourbon.
Spread a generous amount of the chutney mixture on a bread round and push in some of the bacon pieces so the bacon sticks to the bread.
Repeat this process until you have covered each bread round.
Just before serving, heat the toasts on a baking sheet, under the broiler, to further crisp the bacon.
Sprinkle with the chopped chives and serve immediately.
Old Forester 10-Second Chocolate Mint Julep
Makes: 1 cocktail
2 ounces Old Forester Mint Julep
1 ounce dark crème de cacao (chocolate liqueur)
Mint sprigs, for garnish
In a shaker with ice, add the Old Forester and crème de cacao.
Shake and strain into a rocks glass with crushed ice.
Garnish with sprigs of mint.
Bourbon Pecan Fudge
Makes: 64 (1-inch) squares
20 ounces dark chocolate chips
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
¼ cup bourbon
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups chopped pecans, lightly toasted
Line an 8 × 8-inch baking dish with waxed paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on each side.
In a large, microwaveable bowl, heat the chocolate chips on high for 90 seconds.
Remove and stir well.
Repeat for another 90 seconds and stir until fully melted.
Add the sweetened condensed milk, bourbon, vanilla, and salt. Stir until smooth.
Add the nuts and stir until fully incorporated.
Pour the mixture into the prepared pan.
Refrigerate for 1 hour, or until firm.
Using the waxed paper, lift the fudge out of the pan and turn it out onto a cutting board.
Remove and discard the waxed paper and cut into 8 slices by 8 slices to make 64 (1-inch) squares.
Wrap the fudge in a clean sheet of waxed paper and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 1 month.
Reprinted with permission from The Bourbon Country Cookbook by David Danielson and Tim Laird, Agate Surrey, 2018.