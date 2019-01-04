LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Finding a workout that works for you may be the key to creating a New You in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some fitness fans at B.YOU Fitness.
They like to stay on the cutting edge of fitness trends.
A workout should be part of a healthy lifestyle, be challenging and fun at the same time.
B.Silque Fit uses only a suspended aerial silk hammock.
It allows you to build strength, lengthen muscles and transform your physique.
This class helps define your arms and upper body.
Bounce into shape with B.Bounce.
This workout incorporates a small individual trampoline.
It improves core strength, posture, strengthens muscles and improve coordination.
The shock-absorbing benefits of B.Bounce allows for high-energy exercises with no impact.
