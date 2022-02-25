JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- You'll probably top off your Mardi Gras celebration with a King Cake.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning helping make the sweet treat at Adrienne & Co. Bakery Cafe.
The Jeffersonville bakery started making mini king cakes for J. Gumbo's more than 15 years ago.
Almost 8,000 mini king cakes a year to supply multiple locations.
This year, they changed the whole process and started making the more traditional king cakes for Taylor's Cajun Meat Company in New Albany.
You can also get the traditional New Orleans pastry at Adrienne & Co. Bakery Cafe in Jeffersonville.
A king cake, also known as a three kings cake, is a cake associated with Epiphany or "Three Kings Day".
It takes various forms and ingredients with a plastic baby figurine hidden inside that represents the Christ Child.
Whoever finds the baby wins a prize or in some traditions buys the cake the next year.
The three kings cake is eaten throughout the Mardi Gras celebration until the first day of Lent, Ash Wednesday.
Available stuffings
Pecan Praline/Cream Cheese $27
Bavarian Cream $25
Chocolate/ Cream Cheese $25
Strawberry/ Cream Cheese $25
